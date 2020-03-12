MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed
Happy Thursday Central Queensland!
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 11.
----
1. Plaza Hotel reopening plans in disarray
Renovations at Rockhampton’s Plaza Hotel have reached a standstill as the building’s owners move to part ways from the new management partners.
----
2. The areas where you’re likely to have your car stolen in CQ
QUEENSLAND Police Service data has revealed the worst streets for car theft in the greater Rockhampton region.
----
3. Young woman punched in head during ‘savage’ daylight robbery
Queensland police have released detail surrounding a brazen midday Armed robbery on Tuesday.
----
4. The ‘burning deck’ exposing CQ’s child vulnerability crisis
There was a sharp intake of breath, and the odd suppressed gasp, when the burning deck of this region’s child vulnerability crisis was revealed.
----
5. Hooper to scrap plans for flood levee if he gets in
Mayoral candidate Chris Hooper has outlined his campaign policy.