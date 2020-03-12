MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

CHALLENGER: Chris Hooper is one of two mayoral candidates for the Rockhampton Region.

Happy Thursday Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 11.

1. Plaza Hotel reopening plans in disarray

Renovations at Rockhampton’s Plaza Hotel have reached a standstill as the building’s owners move to part ways from the new management partners.

STALLED: Plans to re-open the hotel this month have been put on hold as the owner and its new management partner encounter issues.

2. The areas where you’re likely to have your car stolen in CQ

QUEENSLAND Police Service data has revealed the worst streets for car theft in the greater Rockhampton region.

A 'heatmap' representing the intensity of unlawful use of a vehicle across Rockhampton.

3. Young woman punched in head during ‘savage’ daylight robbery

Queensland police have released detail surrounding a brazen midday Armed robbery on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

4. The ‘burning deck’ exposing CQ’s child vulnerability crisis

There was a sharp intake of breath, and the odd suppressed gasp, when the burning deck of this region’s child vulnerability crisis was revealed.

.

5. Hooper to scrap plans for flood levee if he gets in

Mayoral candidate Chris Hooper has outlined his campaign policy.