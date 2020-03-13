MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed
Happy Thursday Central Queensland!
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 12.
----
1. Dog killer takes crack at publican.
A man who killed his neighbour’s dog by stomping on its head three times has proven right a sentencing judge’s concern the defendant would one day harm a human.
---
2. Are you in CQ’s worst areas for car theft?
Police data has revealed the worst streets for car theft in the greater Rockhampton region.
----
3. Shock as Australian fashion business collapses
Australian clothing and accessories company Bullzye has gone into liquidation.
4. Massive rural property sells under the hammer for $18.9M
A farming property in the Central Highlands has sold under the hammer for $18.9 million.
5. Mine wage-cutting stripping millions from Central Queensland.
THE replacement of permanent mining jobs with outsourced labour hire has stripped hundreds of millions of dollars from the Centrel Queensland economy.