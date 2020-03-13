MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

Chad Stokes, based in Rockhampton, has been employed by WorkPac at BHP's Blackwater mine since April 2014. Picture: supplied

----

1. Dog killer takes crack at publican.

A man who killed his neighbour’s dog by stomping on its head three times has proven right a sentencing judge’s concern the defendant would one day harm a human.

Lou William Daniel, now 28, was sentenced five years ago by Rockhampton's Judge Burnett for killing his Theodore neighbour's dog. He received a six month suspended prison term which was operational for three years. Last month, Daniel was back before the Rockhampton District Court for breaching the suspended sentence yet again - this time for a physical fight with the Cracow Pub manager.

---

2. Are you in CQ’s worst areas for car theft?

Police data has revealed the worst streets for car theft in the greater Rockhampton region.

A 'heatmap' representing the intensity of unlawful use of a vehicle across Rockhampton.

----

3. Shock as Australian fashion business collapses

Australian clothing and accessories company Bullzye has gone into liquidation.

Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.

4. Massive rural property sells under the hammer for $18.9M

A farming property in the Central Highlands has sold under the hammer for $18.9 million.

SOLD: 3490 Kilcummin Diamond Downs Rd, Clermont, sold at auction on Friday for $18.9 million.

5. Mine wage-cutting stripping millions from Central Queensland.

THE replacement of permanent mining jobs with outsourced labour hire has stripped hundreds of millions of dollars from the Centrel Queensland economy.