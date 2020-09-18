Menu
Morning Bulletin's digital edition for Friday September 18
News

MORNING REWIND: The top headlines for your Friday

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
18th Sep 2020 7:12 AM
HAPPY Friday, it’s the last day of the working week!

Welcome to the Morning Rewind where we share some of the top headlines from the last 24 hours.

Harry's view on the news of the week.
Here are our letters to the editor and Harry’s cartoon.

Chief Health Officer De Jeanette Young. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)
Making headlines across the nation was a Queensland man charged after he allegedly threatened to kill Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young.

It comes after it was revealed Dr Young has a permanent police escort after receiving threats and extreme online trolling.

Read the full story here.

VOTER ISSUE: Election candidates have accused the major parties of using the postal ballot application process to harvest their personal details.
Questions are being raised on postal voting for the state election come this October.

Katter’s Australian Party candidate for Rockhampton Christian Shepherd claims LNP are using the loophole to get voters details.

See the story by our political reporter Leighton Smith here.

Rooftops in a new housing development. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
The latest property report has revealed the Rockhampton region has had no negative impact from COVID-19 so far.

Read the details here.

Judge Michael Burnett was the Central Region District Court Judge based in Rockhampton from October 2014 until early September 2020.
Our dedicated court reporter Kerri-Anne Mesner has sat down for an exclusive chat with Judge Michael Burnett as he moved on from Rockhampton after six years.

Check out the story here.

A softball competition is being held in Rockhampton this weekend.
In sport news, make sure you tune into the livestream for the softball and hockey competitions this week.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

