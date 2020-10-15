MORNING REWIND: The top news headlines for your Wednesday

HAPPY Wednesday, we are halfway through the working week.

Harry's view on Cap Coast tourism boom and PM visit.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga turns the first sod at the new Bunnings Yeppoon site at the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre

Construction for the new Bunnings at the Capricorn Coast Homemaker’s Centre is now underway as the shovel hit the ground in an official ceremony yesterday.

The new revised concept plan for the Rockhampton Motorsports Precinct

The draft plan for the Rockhampton Motorsport Precinct has undergone some significant changes in a response to a number of submissions favouring the project.

CQ VISIT: Prime Minister Scott Morrison was joined by Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and the region's LNP candidates Mirani's Tracie Newitt, Keppel's Adrian de Groot and Rockhampton's Tony Hopkins on a tour of the SMW Group's business in Parkhurst.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Rockhampton yesterday, taking a tour of SMW Group.

A young man was airlifted to hospital after a tree impaled his torso in a motorbike accident 250km southwest of Rockhampton.

In court news, a Capricornia Correctional Centre officer, Christopher Muggeridge, was in court today facing three counts of misconduct in relation to public office.

Tim McMaster and Elise Bottcher, who plays for Panthers, with the AFL Premiership Cup

Looking to sport news, the AFL Premiership Cup was in Rockhampton yesterday.

