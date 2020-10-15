MORNING REWIND: The top news headlines for your Wednesday
HAPPY Wednesday, we are halfway through the working week.
Construction for the new Bunnings at the Capricorn Coast Homemaker’s Centre is now underway as the shovel hit the ground in an official ceremony yesterday.
See the full details of the centre and renders of what it will look like.
The draft plan for the Rockhampton Motorsport Precinct has undergone some significant changes in a response to a number of submissions favouring the project.
The full details of what is included in the site and a site map can be found here.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Rockhampton yesterday, taking a tour of SMW Group.
Read about his announcements for Rockhampton here.
A young man was airlifted to hospital after a tree impaled his torso in a motorbike accident 250km southwest of Rockhampton.
In court news, a Capricornia Correctional Centre officer, Christopher Muggeridge, was in court today facing three counts of misconduct in relation to public office.
See the story here.
Looking to sport news, the AFL Premiership Cup was in Rockhampton yesterday.