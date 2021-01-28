Menu
Le Smileys Early Learning Centre in North Rockhampton's first week at kindergarten
Le Smileys Early Learning Centre in North Rockhampton's first week at kindergarten
News

MORNING REWIND: the top stories you may have missed

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
28th Jan 2021 6:29 AM
Good morning, Central Queensland.

Let’s begin with Harry’s cartoon and Letters to the Editor:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/letters-question-over-covid-vaccine-priorities/4186467/

Harry's View on possible new destinations for direct flights from Rockhampton.
Harry's View on possible new destinations for direct flights from Rockhampton.

Do your eyeballs a favour and take a look at these gorgeous faces:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/photo-gallery-making-friends-at-first-week-back-at/4186363/

C&K Crescent Lagoon Community Kindergarten Sth Rockhampton first week
C&K Crescent Lagoon Community Kindergarten Sth Rockhampton first week

When 7604 residents could go back to polls if Williams wins

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/when-7604-residents-could-go-back-to-polls-if-will/4186440/

Man, 47, killed in tragic motorcycle crash in CQ

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rescue-chopper-called-to-airlift-critically-injure/4186109/

What has CEO so excited about Capras’ coaching line-up

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/what-has-ceo-so-excited-about-capras-coaching-line/4186354/

Eight crews battle large fire on Cap Coast

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/eight-crews-battle-large-fire-on-cap-coast/4186272/

Canavan reveals party plan for 800,000 manufacturing jobs

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/canavan-reveals-party-plan-for-800000-manufacturin/4185701/

Matt Canavan speaking about the National Party's plan for Australian manufacturing.
Matt Canavan speaking about the National Party's plan for Australian manufacturing.
tmb morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

