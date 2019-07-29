MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week

Glen and Natalie Barnett throw flowers off the bridge near where Robert Martinez car was found after he and Chantal went missing in February/March 2013. July 25 would have been Chantals 34th birthday.

Glen and Natalie Barnett throw flowers off the bridge near where Robert Martinez car was found after he and Chantal went missing in February/March 2013. July 25 would have been Chantals 34th birthday.

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, July 21-27.

The biggest story last week was the moment a CQ mother's life quickly turned into a nightmare when her newborn son was overdosed on administered insulin, over five times more than the highest ever seen at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Allegations have been made against Rockhampton Hospital. Contributed

Last week, on Chantal Barnett's 34th birthday, her mother Natalie and father Glen made fresh appeals for information about their daughter's death.

Rockhampton Regional councillor Stephen Schwarten fled from a hostile crowd at the Rockhampton rehabilitation centre forum in disgust of "fearmongering”.

Stephen Schwarten attempted to calm the audience's fears Meg Bolton

This is the last thing you would expect to find on an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

Flight Deck USS Ronald Reagan. Allan Reinikka ROK220719aussrrea

A prawn trawler rested in a watery grave after coming unstuck in Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

