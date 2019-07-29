Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glen and Natalie Barnett throw flowers off the bridge near where Robert Martinez car was found after he and Chantal went missing in February/March 2013. July 25 would have been Chantals 34th birthday.
Glen and Natalie Barnett throw flowers off the bridge near where Robert Martinez car was found after he and Chantal went missing in February/March 2013. July 25 would have been Chantals 34th birthday. Allan Reinikka ROK250719achantal
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week

Aden Stokes
by
29th Jul 2019 8:10 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, July 21-27.

The biggest story last week was the moment a CQ mother's life quickly turned into a nightmare when her newborn son was overdosed on administered insulin, over five times more than the highest ever seen at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

(Catch Up HERE)

Allegations have been made against Rockhampton Hospital.
Allegations have been made against Rockhampton Hospital. Contributed

Last week, on Chantal Barnett's 34th birthday, her mother Natalie and father Glen made fresh appeals for information about their daughter's death.

(Catch Up HERE)

Glen and Natalie Barnett throw flowers off the bridge near where Robert Martinez car was found after he and Chantal went missing in February/March 2013. July 25 would have been Chantals 34th birthday.
Glen and Natalie Barnett throw flowers off the bridge near where Robert Martinez car was found after he and Chantal went missing in February/March 2013. July 25 would have been Chantals 34th birthday. Allan Reinikka ROK250719achantal

Rockhampton Regional councillor Stephen Schwarten fled from a hostile crowd at the Rockhampton rehabilitation centre forum in disgust of "fearmongering”.

(Catch Up HERE)

Stephen Schwarten attempted to calm the audience's fears
Stephen Schwarten attempted to calm the audience's fears Meg Bolton

This is the last thing you would expect to find on an American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

(Catch Up HERE)

Flight Deck USS Ronald Reagan.
Flight Deck USS Ronald Reagan. Allan Reinikka ROK220719aussrrea

A prawn trawler rested in a watery grave after coming unstuck in Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

(Catch Up HERE)

A trawler came unstuck on the weekend
A trawler came unstuck on the weekend
central queensland chantal barnett cqhhs drug rehab insulin joint military exercise local faces morning rewind murder overdose rehabilitation rockhampton hospital rosslyn bay talisman sabre 2019 tmbcommunity tmbcourt tmblocals tmbnews trawler us military uss ronald reagan
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police update on mystery Pham death investigation

    premium_icon Police update on mystery Pham death investigation

    Crime The Rocky teenager's body was discovered in a car in Gladstone.

    Cyclones unstoppable as 'best team in QBL competition'

    premium_icon Cyclones unstoppable as 'best team in QBL competition'

    News 'I honestly believe we're winning the competition'

    Rockets put up impressive fight against QBL ladder leaders

    premium_icon Rockets put up impressive fight against QBL ladder leaders

    News Rockhampton's core group of Ogilvy, O'Mara and Robateau shine again

    COURT: 33 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    premium_icon COURT: 33 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

    Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton court today

    • 29th Jul 2019 9:00 AM