MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week

SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, yesterday morning after it burnt to the ground.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, August 11-17.

The biggest story last week was police appealing for public information after human remains were found in the charred wreckage of a suspicious house fire in North Rockhampton early Thursday morning.

Police are waiting on the results of the investigation into what caused the fire and how the body was found.

Rockhampton Regional Council is looking to introduce short-term rest stops for camper vans at the Kershaw Gardens precinct after losing a court battle late last year.

Shirley and Lawrie Ballinger from Townsville with their dog Rosie at the Kershaw Gardens camping grounds

Family and friends pay tribute to Alvarez Broome, a man who was known for spreading jokes and positivity.

Alvarez Broome is being remembered by friends and family.

You will never guess how much the head of Rocky's biggest drug ring made.

Rockhampton Police seize huge amount of drugs in RBT. Melanie Plane

Police located an "illicit drug laboratory” across the road from a "suspicious” fatal house fire that happened in North Rockhampton early Thursday morning.

