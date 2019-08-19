MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week
Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, August 11-17.
The biggest story last week was police appealing for public information after human remains were found in the charred wreckage of a suspicious house fire in North Rockhampton early Thursday morning.
Rockhampton Regional Council is looking to introduce short-term rest stops for camper vans at the Kershaw Gardens precinct after losing a court battle late last year.
Family and friends pay tribute to Alvarez Broome, a man who was known for spreading jokes and positivity.
You will never guess how much the head of Rocky's biggest drug ring made.
Police located an "illicit drug laboratory” across the road from a "suspicious” fatal house fire that happened in North Rockhampton early Thursday morning.
