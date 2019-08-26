Menu
ARREST ATTEMPT: Queensland Police officers unsuccessfully attempted to arrest a man driving a black ute on Fitzroy Bridge before he crashed into other vehicles and fled the scene.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week

Aden Stokes
by
26th Aug 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, August 18-24.

The biggest story last week was a three vehicle crash on the Fitzroy Bridge Wednesday afternoon that ended in a high speed police chase.

(Catch Up HERE)

ARREST ATTEMPT: Queensland Police officers unsuccessfully attempted to arrest a man driving a black ute on Fitzroy Bridge before he crashed into other vehicles and fled the scene.
UFO sightings at a Central Queensland mine site have experts baffled.

(Catch Up HERE)

A UFO in the sky at Middlemount, in Central Queensland, was captured on video on July 29.
A 76-year-old man died after succumbing to serious injuries following a hit and run outside a Rockhampton hotel last Saturday night.

(Catch Up HERE)

Hit and run victim Jim Murphy, 76
A Yeppoon couple shared their inspiring story on national television show This Time Next Year.

(Catch Up HERE)

Yeppoon couple Clayton and Krissy Orr with their baby daughter Hope on the set of This Time Next Year with host Karl Stefanovic.
It has sat vacant for 18 months but now the former Bunnings site on Yaamba Rd has been listed for rent.

(Catch Up HERE)

Rockhampton's former Bunnings site has been listed for rent for a short term lease for three years.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

