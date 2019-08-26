MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, August 18-24.
The biggest story last week was a three vehicle crash on the Fitzroy Bridge Wednesday afternoon that ended in a high speed police chase.
UFO sightings at a Central Queensland mine site have experts baffled.
A 76-year-old man died after succumbing to serious injuries following a hit and run outside a Rockhampton hotel last Saturday night.
A Yeppoon couple shared their inspiring story on national television show This Time Next Year.
It has sat vacant for 18 months but now the former Bunnings site on Yaamba Rd has been listed for rent.
