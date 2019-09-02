MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, August 25-31.

The biggest story last week was a drug addict who was a victim of domestic violence took advantage of a good Samaritan who pulled over to help her when her car broke down on the Bruce Highway.

Georgia Ann Burnett pleaded guilty to 10 charges in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 7. Facebook

Rockhampton Music Bowl has sadly come to the end of its life as council moved to demolish the shell.

Rockhampton music bowl. Allan Reinikka ROK260719asoundsh

This 44-year-old Berkserker man is thanking his lucky stars he only lost his new Holden Trax after colliding with a deer in North Rockhampton last Saturday morning.

Anthony Cathro's four month old car came off second best following a deer crash on Lakes Creek Rd. contributed

ADANI has reaffirmed it's commitment to deliver 750 direct construction jobs and more than 3000 indirect jobs to Rockhampton locals.

Adani Australia chief executive Lucas Dow on site. Christine McKee

A Rockhampton magistrate was astounded that a single dad had seven grams of cannabis, ranting about using taxpayers' hard earned money to buy pot after finding out the man was receiving Centrelink benefits.

