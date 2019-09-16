MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week

Firefighters work to keep fires away from houses in Dorly St Lakes Creek.

Firefighters work to keep fires away from houses in Dorly St Lakes Creek. Russell Prothero

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, September 8-14.

The biggest story last week was the rolling coverage of Central Queensland bushfires. We had staff visit the front lines and capture dramatic photos of the Mount Archer blaze.

(Catch Up HERE)

READ: ROLLING COVERAGE: Firefighters continue to monitor bushfires

READ: Waterbombers swing into action as CQ fights multiple fires

READ: Bushfire swoops into North Rocky

Firefighters work to keep fires away from houses in Dorly St Lakes Creek. Russell Prothero

The investigation into two Yeppoon detectives for assault and using excessive force is ongoing seven months after an official complaint was made.

(Catch Up HERE)

Madison Holt had her arm badly broken during questioning by Yeppoon detectives.

Roast duck lovers unite, there's a new business in town to satisfy all of your juicy cravings.

(Catch Up HERE)

Chan Ngo and his wife Amy have opened a Chinese takeaway and mini supermarket store in Berserker which specialises in roast duck Jann Houley

Check out the results and our photo gallery of this year's Challenge the Mountain.

(Catch Up HERE)

CHALLENGE THE MOUNTAIN: no 338 Brian Galea in front Jann Houley

Principal of Discover Real Estate says give it two years and Gracemere will be in the midst of a strong real estate rise.

(Catch Up HERE)