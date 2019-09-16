MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed last week
The biggest story last week was the rolling coverage of Central Queensland bushfires. We had staff visit the front lines and capture dramatic photos of the Mount Archer blaze.
The investigation into two Yeppoon detectives for assault and using excessive force is ongoing seven months after an official complaint was made.
Roast duck lovers unite, there's a new business in town to satisfy all of your juicy cravings.
Check out the results and our photo gallery of this year's Challenge the Mountain.
Principal of Discover Real Estate says give it two years and Gracemere will be in the midst of a strong real estate rise.
