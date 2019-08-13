MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

L-R Alyssa Granter, Maddy King and Ashleigh Irwin at the Village Festival.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 12.

The biggest story yesterday was the moment security at a Rockhampton abattoir site came across a bizarre sight in the early hours of a winter morning - a drunk man passed out in a carpark inside the fence.

Channel 7 sports reporter Jesse James Sweet, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to one count of trespass after security found him passed out in Teys Brothers Australia's main site along Lakes Creek Rd at 3am on July 21. Liam Fahey

Two teens and a 12-year-old were arrested after attempting to burn down an iconic Rockhampton tourist drawcard Sunday night.

Kershaw Gardens. MADDELIN MCCOSKER ROK100818akers

Police are looking for the man who threatened two young staff members with a tomahawk at a Koongal supermarket on Sunday night.

Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Koongal supermarket last night. Contributed

Thousands gathered on the Yeppoon waterfront over the weekend to enjoy some good live music and street food at the 2019 Village Festival.

L-R Bec Small, Anna Clough and Rose Bielenberg at the Village Festival. Liam Fahey

Within seconds of hearing about the armed robbery, Foodworks manager Leaonie Horstman was in her car driving towards the scene of the crime.

