MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 13.
The biggest story yesterday was Rockhampton Regional Council looking to introduce short-term rest stops for camper vans at the Kershaw Gardens precinct after losing a court battle late last year.
Bananas were thrown during a dispute between two women, one of whom was a grandmother of 21, inside a Rockhampton supermarket.
Holidaymakers at Kershaw Gardens Monday were delighted to hear that the area could be re-opened for overnight stays.
Rockhampton will have a convention centre, a world class performing arts precinct and more "exciting” draw cards if council has their way.
The rugby league player who suffered a horrific leg injury during Norths Chargers' dramatic Rockhampton A-grade preliminary final win last Sunday, has described the experience as the worst pain he has suffered.
