SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, yesterday morning after it burnt to the ground.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

Aden Stokes
by
16th Aug 2019 8:10 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 15.

The biggest story yesterday was police appealing for public information, including video footage, after a body was found in the charred wreckage of a suspicious house fire in North Rockhampton early yesterday morning.

(Catch Up HERE)

Emergency services responding to a house fire on the corner of Lakes Creek Rd and Hill St, Rockhampton.
ALDI has announced it will open the doors to Rockhampton's new Allenstown store sooner than anticipated.

(Catch Up HERE)

ALDI Supermarket is set to open in October.
Carol Cockerell woke to the barks of two-year-old chihuahua Barney just before two this morning.

(Catch Up HERE)

Carol Cockerell's chihuahua alerted her to the fire across the road before two o'clock Thursday morning
From small beginnings Mark Berry has grown to expand his market business to a permanent shop front.

(Catch Up HERE)

Mark Berry at his new Parkhurst shop
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Rocky mayor Margaret Strelow Mayor, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack MP had a therapeutic sledge hammering session in preparation for the construction of the new Rockhampton Art Gallery.

(Catch Up HERE)

DEMOLITION COMMENCES: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Rockhampton region mayor Margaret Strelow and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack MP visited the Quay St building which will be demolished to make way for the new art gallery.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

