MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 15.
The biggest story yesterday was police appealing for public information, including video footage, after a body was found in the charred wreckage of a suspicious house fire in North Rockhampton early yesterday morning.
ALDI has announced it will open the doors to Rockhampton's new Allenstown store sooner than anticipated.
Carol Cockerell woke to the barks of two-year-old chihuahua Barney just before two this morning.
From small beginnings Mark Berry has grown to expand his market business to a permanent shop front.
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Rocky mayor Margaret Strelow Mayor, and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack MP had a therapeutic sledge hammering session in preparation for the construction of the new Rockhampton Art Gallery.
