Alvarez Broome is being remembered by friends and family.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

Aden Stokes
by
20th Aug 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 19.

The biggest story yesterday was the man who is believed to have died in Thursday's fire, which destroyed a Lakes Creek home, has been identified.

(Catch Up HERE)

SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, yesterday morning after it burnt to the ground.
SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, yesterday morning after it burnt to the ground. Contributed

A father who stomped on his four-year-old daughter's chest, stomach and limbs had previously tried to get help saying medication for schizophrenia was not working.

(Catch Up HERE)

Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Rockhampton Magistrates Court. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2

This Rocky girl could be the next big name in flashing lights, after being offered the opportunity of a lifetime.

(Catch Up HERE)

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Rockhampton's Madison Day has been selected for a place in a prestigious Sydney dance school.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Rockhampton's Madison Day has been selected for a place in a prestigious Sydney dance school. Social Media

An Australian order-ahead app has announced it has expanded into Rockhampton, and to celebrate is offering $2 coffees all week.

(Catch Up HERE)

Two Professors owner Letisha Frenken with the Hey You app, a mobile ordering system which she says is the way of the future.
Two Professors owner Letisha Frenken with the Hey You app, a mobile ordering system which she says is the way of the future. Vanessa Jarrett

The community has rallied together in support of late education counsellor Alvarez Broome.

(Catch Up HERE)

Alvarez Broome is being remembered by friends and family.
