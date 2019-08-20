MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 19.
The biggest story yesterday was the man who is believed to have died in Thursday's fire, which destroyed a Lakes Creek home, has been identified.
A father who stomped on his four-year-old daughter's chest, stomach and limbs had previously tried to get help saying medication for schizophrenia was not working.
This Rocky girl could be the next big name in flashing lights, after being offered the opportunity of a lifetime.
An Australian order-ahead app has announced it has expanded into Rockhampton, and to celebrate is offering $2 coffees all week.
The community has rallied together in support of late education counsellor Alvarez Broome.
