MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 20.
The biggest story yesterday was UFO sightings at a Central Queensland mine site that has experts baffled.
It has sat vacant for 18 months but now the former Bunnings site at 452-488 Yaamba Rd is up for lease.
United by a "sense of panic” Rockhampton residents feeling a drug rehabilitation centre is slipping through their fingers have come together to ensure the facility is not relocated to another region.
A former grey nomad has backed council's new Kershaw Gardens proposal to introduce short-term rest stops for campervans.
Rockhampton woman Terrica Strudwick wants help for people struggling from substance abuse.
