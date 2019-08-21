Menu
Rockhampton's former Bunnings site has been listed for rent for a short term lease for three years.
MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

Aden Stokes
21st Aug 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 20.

The biggest story yesterday was UFO sightings at a Central Queensland mine site that has experts baffled.

A UFO in the sky at Middlemount, in Central Queensland, was captured on video on July 29.
It has sat vacant for 18 months but now the former Bunnings site at 452-488 Yaamba Rd is up for lease.

United by a "sense of panic” Rockhampton residents feeling a drug rehabilitation centre is slipping through their fingers have come together to ensure the facility is not relocated to another region.

ICE ISSUE: Many in the community are taking ice and don't have a local option when it comes to detoxing and rehabilitating off the drug.
A former grey nomad has backed council's new Kershaw Gardens proposal to introduce short-term rest stops for campervans.

Malcolm Fletcher from Victoria was one of the many travellers enjoying free overnight parking in Rockhampton's Kershaw Gardens last summer.
Rockhampton woman Terrica Strudwick wants help for people struggling from substance abuse.

Terrica Strudwick wants help for people struggling from substance abuse
    • 21st Aug 2019 8:00 AM