Yeppoon couple Clayton and Krissy Orr with their baby daughter Hope on the set of This Time Next Year with host Karl Stefanovic.
MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

Aden Stokes
by
22nd Aug 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 21.

The biggest story yesterday was a Yeppoon couple who shared their inspiring story on national television show This Time Next Year.

Hope Orr was born on September 25, 2018. Her parents longed for her for eight years through a tiring IVF process.
A three vehicle crash on the Fitzroy Bridge yesterday afternoon ended in a police high speed chase.

Three vehicle crash on the old bridge on Wednesday afternoon which ended in a police high speed chase.
Chasing your piece of paradise on a tropical island is a dream that could come true after a rare-to-the-market opportunity on Great Keppel Island.

The property is snuggled in a divine and very private estate on Great Keppel Island
Forensic testing of the remains of the body found in the Lakes Creek fire in North Rockhampton last week has confirmed the identity of the deceased person.

SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, last week after it burnt to the ground.
The former Music Bowl site is firming as the location for Rockhampton's new $14.3 million drug rehabilitation centre.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga yesterday reinforced this government was committed to the Rockhampton drug rehabilitation project.
