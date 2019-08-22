MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 21.
The biggest story yesterday was a Yeppoon couple who shared their inspiring story on national television show This Time Next Year.
A three vehicle crash on the Fitzroy Bridge yesterday afternoon ended in a police high speed chase.
Chasing your piece of paradise on a tropical island is a dream that could come true after a rare-to-the-market opportunity on Great Keppel Island.
Forensic testing of the remains of the body found in the Lakes Creek fire in North Rockhampton last week has confirmed the identity of the deceased person.
The former Music Bowl site is firming as the location for Rockhampton's new $14.3 million drug rehabilitation centre.
