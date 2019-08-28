MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

More than five hundred packed the Great Western Hotel for Rockhampton's turn at Pub Rock Choir Monday night

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 27.

The biggest story yesterday was a drug addict who was a victim of domestic violence took advantage of a good Samaritan who pulled over to help her when her car broke down on the Bruce Highway.

Hundreds of vocal stylists from around Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast congregated at the Great Western Hotel Monday night to have a crack at Pub Rock Choir.

Two men accused of a dramatic high speed chase across Central Queensland faced Gladstone Magistrates Court.

The emptiness of a lone chair was deafening for former and current drug users seeking help at the Capricorn Region Salvation Army First Step Program last week.

Police released vision of two men who robbed a North Rockhampton service station on Monday afternoon.

READ: Offenders charged after robbing servo at knife-point