Police investigating an armed robbery at a North Rockhampton service station.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

Aden Stokes
by
30th Aug 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, August 29.

The biggest story yesterday was two young men accused of armed robbery of a service station this week applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

(Catch Up HERE)

Two men entered the Aquatic Place business at 2pm Monday where they demanded goods and money.
A poll has now opened featuring a list of the top 30 finals contenders vying for the prestige of being named the region's best pub.

(Vote HERE)

Torin and Amy O'Brien are celebrating after their drinking establishment The Dizzy Steer was recognised by The Morning Bulletin as a finalist in CQ's favourite watering hole competition.
Investigations into improving Hanrahan's Crossing at Wycarbah are progressing.

(Catch Up HERE)

Hanrahan Rd, Wycarbah, drainage construction 10 per cent approach grading layout plan.
A Central Queensland miner stocked up on MDMA and cocaine ahead of a trip to Mackay for a music festival with his friends, only to be banned from the festival and his stash confiscated.

(Catch Up HERE)

Crowds at Mackay's biggest music festival, River Sessions 2019.
A woman was transported to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday following a devastating house fire that destroyed a family home.

(Catch Up HERE)

Queensland Fire and Rescue.
