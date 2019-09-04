MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

NEW FUTURE: Aurizon's Railyards on Bolsover St have been abadoned since last year when work ceased at the site. There is a masterpaln in the works to revitalise the site.

The biggest story yesterday was a drug addict who the historic Rockhampton railway yards, which have sat abandoned since workers completed their last day of work, but there is a masterplan coming.

Fire crews weary from two days of battling to bring the Farnborough bushfire under control rushed to a new bushfire north of Rockhampton yesterday.

FIRE WARNING: Another bushfire has sprung up at The Caves which was hammered by fires like this one in 2018. Allan Reinikka ROK291118afirecav

After an exhaustive search of Central Queensland, The Morning Bulletin officially declared who its readers voted as their favourite watering hole.

WINNER WINNER: Event Manager Holly Carr with owner of Rockhampton's Red Lion Hotel Rob Carr were delighted their drinking establishment was voted CQ's favourite watering hole. Contributed

The developers of a proposed subdivision at Yeppoon told Livingstone Shire councillors they were "absolutely fed up" with council's processes, which has seen a decision on their application delayed for three years.

A satellite image shows 535 Bungundarra Road, which along with Lot 100 Bungundarra Road, is the subject of a development application with Livingstone Shire Council. Google

A leading coral reef researcher has defended the Southern Great Barrier Reef saying she is concerned that out takes from the recent outlook report will have people jumping to the wrong conclusions.

