MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, September 3.
The biggest story yesterday was a drug addict who the historic Rockhampton railway yards, which have sat abandoned since workers completed their last day of work, but there is a masterplan coming.
Fire crews weary from two days of battling to bring the Farnborough bushfire under control rushed to a new bushfire north of Rockhampton yesterday.
After an exhaustive search of Central Queensland, The Morning Bulletin officially declared who its readers voted as their favourite watering hole.
The developers of a proposed subdivision at Yeppoon told Livingstone Shire councillors they were "absolutely fed up" with council's processes, which has seen a decision on their application delayed for three years.
A leading coral reef researcher has defended the Southern Great Barrier Reef saying she is concerned that out takes from the recent outlook report will have people jumping to the wrong conclusions.
