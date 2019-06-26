Menu
Mining Equipment Maintenance director and general manager Scott Lawrence at the Parkhurst workshop
MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
by
26th Jun 2019 7:45 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Tuesday June 25.

The biggest story of the day yesterday was a 24-year-old man pleading not guilty after police found $45,100 in cash hidden in the boot of his partner's car.

(Catch Up HERE)

Mining Equipment Maintenance has been in the Rockhampton community for more than 20 years and have recently celebrated six months under new ownership.

(Catch Up HERE)

An alleged victim pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court after lashing out at police.

(Catch Up HERE)

A Rockhampton fraud victim fears residents could have thousands of dollars stolen from them.

(Catch Up HERE)

Martin Briscoe uses his experience in a bid to help others.
Promenent local businessman Dominic Doblo is calling Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke to apply the same scrutiny to his own government following his calls for a council-run register on Adani jobs last week.

(Catch Up HERE)

