MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Tuesday June 25.

The biggest story of the day yesterday was a 24-year-old man pleading not guilty after police found $45,100 in cash hidden in the boot of his partner's car.

Mining Equipment Maintenance has been in the Rockhampton community for more than 20 years and have recently celebrated six months under new ownership.

An alleged victim pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court after lashing out at police.

A Rockhampton fraud victim fears residents could have thousands of dollars stolen from them.

Martin Briscoe uses his experience in a bid to help others.

Promenent local businessman Dominic Doblo is calling Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke to apply the same scrutiny to his own government following his calls for a council-run register on Adani jobs last week.

