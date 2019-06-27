Menu
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
by
27th Jun 2019 8:10 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Wednesday June 26.

The biggest story of the day yesterday was again a 24-year-old man pleading not guilty after police found $45,100 in cash hidden in the boot of his partner's car.

(Catch Up HERE)

A mine worker has been confirmed dead after wall collapse.

(Catch Up HERE)

A 38-year-old man was found bloodied and seriously injured next to railway lines.

(Catch Up HERE)

Rockhampton Regional Council handed down its 2019-20 budget yesterday morning.

(Catch Up HERE)

 

RRC Chief Financial Officer Alicia Cutler and Mayor Margaret Strelow
RRC Chief Financial Officer Alicia Cutler and Mayor Margaret Strelow contributed

Police charged a 30-year-old man after allegedly uncovering a large quantity of dangerous drugs.

(Catch Up HERE)

 

Drug haul in Blackwater
Drug haul in Blackwater QPS
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

