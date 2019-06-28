MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

FATAL CRASH: A car rolled and smashed into a tree on Emu Park Rd yesterday, killing the driver.

FATAL CRASH: A car rolled and smashed into a tree on Emu Park Rd yesterday, killing the driver. Allan Reinikka ROK270619acrash6

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Thursday June 27.

The biggest story of the day yesterday was a fatal crash on Emu Park Rd, Nankin.

(Catch Up HERE)

FATAL CRASH: A car rolled and smashed into a tree on Emu Park Rd yesterday, killing the driver. Allan Reinikka ROK270619acrash1

A Middlemount Coal mine worker was confirmed dead after a wall collapse.

(Catch Up HERE)

READ: MINE TRAGEDY: Middlemount miner was a Mackay father

READ: Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

David Routledge with his grandchildren.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke is excited by the overhaul at Stanwell Power Station.

(Catch Up HERE)

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Stanwell Power Station contributed

A retiree from Mount Morgan was shocked to discover an unexpected rates rise when he received a letter from council.

(Catch Up HERE)

mount Morgan residents Brian Zemek, Erwin Dalle and Raymond Bellert. Allan Reinikka ROK260619amtmorga

A Central Queensland miner will return to work tomorrow after being granted bail over 29 grams of MDMA, cocaine and steroids.

(Catch Up HERE)