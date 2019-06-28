Menu
FATAL CRASH: A car rolled and smashed into a tree on Emu Park Rd yesterday, killing the driver.
FATAL CRASH: A car rolled and smashed into a tree on Emu Park Rd yesterday, killing the driver. Allan Reinikka ROK270619acrash6
MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
28th Jun 2019 8:10 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Thursday June 27.

The biggest story of the day yesterday was a fatal crash on Emu Park Rd, Nankin.

A Middlemount Coal mine worker was confirmed dead after a wall collapse.

READ: MINE TRAGEDY: Middlemount miner was a Mackay father

READ: Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU

David Routledge with his grandchildren.
Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke is excited by the overhaul at Stanwell Power Station.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Stanwell Power Station
A retiree from Mount Morgan was shocked to discover an unexpected rates rise when he received a letter from council.

mount Morgan residents Brian Zemek, Erwin Dalle and Raymond Bellert.
A Central Queensland miner will return to work tomorrow after being granted bail over 29 grams of MDMA, cocaine and steroids.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
