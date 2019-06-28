MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Thursday June 27.
The biggest story of the day yesterday was a fatal crash on Emu Park Rd, Nankin.
(Catch Up HERE)
A Middlemount Coal mine worker was confirmed dead after a wall collapse.
(Catch Up HERE)
READ: MINE TRAGEDY: Middlemount miner was a Mackay father
READ: Shocking mine death a 'wake-up call', says CFMEU
Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke is excited by the overhaul at Stanwell Power Station.
(Catch Up HERE)
A retiree from Mount Morgan was shocked to discover an unexpected rates rise when he received a letter from council.
(Catch Up HERE)
A Central Queensland miner will return to work tomorrow after being granted bail over 29 grams of MDMA, cocaine and steroids.
(Catch Up HERE)