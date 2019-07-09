Menu
United States Army UH-60M Blackhawk hovers above Rockhampton Airport during Talisman Saber 2019
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
by
9th Jul 2019 8:10 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 8.

The biggest story yesterday was aircraft enthusiasts being approached by Military Police in the past week on Rockhampton Airport land and told to 'move on'.

(Catch Up HERE)

United States Army UH-60M Blackhawk hovers above Rockhampton Airport during Talisman Saber 2019
Following Friday's series of bomb hoaxes to Rockhampton businesses, the alleged perpetrator, a mother-of-five, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

(Catch Up HERE)

HOAX ACCUSED: Sheila Ann Carbine, 27, was charged with six counts of making bomb threat phone calls.
A local animal group helped a homeless man keep his most prized possession, his dog Muffin, safe.

(Catch Up HERE)

Donations have poured in to help homeless man Jeremy and his dog Muffin.
Police were on the hunt for a man following the alleged violent armed robbery of a pub at Allenstown yesterday.

(Catch Up HERE)

Scene outside Allenstown Hotel
READ: Three people charged over the armed robbery of a local pub

A mine worker died at a Baralaba mine following an incident Sunday morning. It is the sixth mining and quarry worker death in the last 12 months.

(Catch Up HERE)

FILE
