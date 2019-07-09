MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 8.
The biggest story yesterday was aircraft enthusiasts being approached by Military Police in the past week on Rockhampton Airport land and told to 'move on'.
Following Friday's series of bomb hoaxes to Rockhampton businesses, the alleged perpetrator, a mother-of-five, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.
A local animal group helped a homeless man keep his most prized possession, his dog Muffin, safe.
Police were on the hunt for a man following the alleged violent armed robbery of a pub at Allenstown yesterday.
A mine worker died at a Baralaba mine following an incident Sunday morning. It is the sixth mining and quarry worker death in the last 12 months.
