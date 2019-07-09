MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 8.

The biggest story yesterday was aircraft enthusiasts being approached by Military Police in the past week on Rockhampton Airport land and told to 'move on'.

United States Army UH-60M Blackhawk hovers above Rockhampton Airport during Talisman Saber 2019 Russell Prothero

Following Friday's series of bomb hoaxes to Rockhampton businesses, the alleged perpetrator, a mother-of-five, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

HOAX ACCUSED: Sheila Ann Carbine, 27, was charged with six counts of making bomb threat phone calls. Contributed

A local animal group helped a homeless man keep his most prized possession, his dog Muffin, safe.

Donations have poured in to help homeless man Jeremy and his dog Muffin.

Police were on the hunt for a man following the alleged violent armed robbery of a pub at Allenstown yesterday.

Scene outside Allenstown Hotel Jann Houley

A mine worker died at a Baralaba mine following an incident Sunday morning. It is the sixth mining and quarry worker death in the last 12 months.

