John Patridge said he was humiliated after being turned away from the Talisman Sabre open day
John Patridge said he was humiliated after being turned away from the Talisman Sabre open day
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
by
10th Jul 2019 8:32 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 9.

The biggest story yesterday was a local army enthusiast who said he was "humiliated” after being turned away from the Talisman Sabre open day.

(Catch Up HERE)

John Partridge said he is merely an acquaintance of Graeme Dunstan and posed no security risk to the Talisman Sabre open day
John Partridge said he is merely an acquaintance of Graeme Dunstan and posed no security risk to the Talisman Sabre open day

The location of Rockhampton's soon-to-be-built rehabilitation centre sparked community outrage after its intended whereabouts were made public on Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga's Facebook page.

(Catch Up HERE)

COMMUNITY OUTRAGE: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga comes under fire about the location of a drug rehabilitation facility.
COMMUNITY OUTRAGE: Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga comes under fire about the location of a drug rehabilitation facility.

Former 7 News anchorman Mike Higgins came through Rockhampton last month to promote his new book and reminisce on his time reporting in CQ, including when he was on the run from a dangerous Brisbane drug gang.

(Catch Up HERE)

Former 7 News anchorman came through Rockhampton last month to promote his new book and reminisce on his time reporting in CQ.
Former 7 News anchorman came through Rockhampton last month to promote his new book and reminisce on his time reporting in CQ.

The miner who died in Sunday's mine tragedy at Baralaba North coal mine was identified as a Central Queensland man.

(Catch Up HERE)

Mine worker Jack Gerdes had previously worked for Golding at another project for a number of years.
Mine worker Jack Gerdes had previously worked for Golding at another project for a number of years.

Three people faced court yesterday after the alleged violent armed robbery of Allenstown Hotel Monday afternoon, which left two people in hospital, one with serious brain injuries.

(Catch Up HERE)

Police outside the Allenstown Hotel following reports of an alleged violent armed robbery.
Police outside the Allenstown Hotel following reports of an alleged violent armed robbery.
