MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

John Patridge said he was humiliated after being turned away from the Talisman Sabre open day

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 9.

The biggest story yesterday was a local army enthusiast who said he was "humiliated” after being turned away from the Talisman Sabre open day.

The location of Rockhampton's soon-to-be-built rehabilitation centre sparked community outrage after its intended whereabouts were made public on Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga's Facebook page.

Former 7 News anchorman Mike Higgins came through Rockhampton last month to promote his new book and reminisce on his time reporting in CQ, including when he was on the run from a dangerous Brisbane drug gang.

The miner who died in Sunday's mine tragedy at Baralaba North coal mine was identified as a Central Queensland man.

Three people faced court yesterday after the alleged violent armed robbery of Allenstown Hotel Monday afternoon, which left two people in hospital, one with serious brain injuries.

