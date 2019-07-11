Menu
Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga.
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
by
11th Jul 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 10.

The biggest story yesterday was the location of Rockhampton's drug rehabilitation centre sparked community outrage after its intended whereabouts were leaked on Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga's Facebook page.

(Catch Up HERE)

READ: Residents say no: 'It's about the safety of our children'

READ: Thousands sign overnight petition to change rehab location

The proposed location of the soon-to-be-built drug rehabilitation centre in Rockhampton.
Rockhampton finance expert David French shared his tax time tips for local workers.

(Catch Up HERE)

The Investment Collective managing director David French.
Within 14 hours, more than 2,000 people had signed a petition to change the location of a soon-to-be-built drug rehabilitation facility in Rockhampton.

(Catch Up HERE)

Noeleen Horan gathered in protest of the proposed location of a drug rehab facility.
Concerns that raising the Fitzroy River Barrage by half a metre to add 10,000ML storage would cause major inundation of land upstream have been put to rest by mayor Margaret Strelow.

(Catch Up HERE)

Flood water flows through the Fitzroy River Barrage into Rockhampton.
The Capricornia region provides the perfect walking location for everyone this winter. Check out some of the attractions CQ has to offer.

(Catch Up HERE)

The Fitzroy River has a walking track that provides views of the river and the iconic buildings.
