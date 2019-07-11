MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed
The biggest story yesterday was the location of Rockhampton's drug rehabilitation centre sparked community outrage after its intended whereabouts were leaked on Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga's Facebook page.
Rockhampton finance expert David French shared his tax time tips for local workers.
Within 14 hours, more than 2,000 people had signed a petition to change the location of a soon-to-be-built drug rehabilitation facility in Rockhampton.
Concerns that raising the Fitzroy River Barrage by half a metre to add 10,000ML storage would cause major inundation of land upstream have been put to rest by mayor Margaret Strelow.
The Capricornia region provides the perfect walking location for everyone this winter. Check out some of the attractions CQ has to offer.
