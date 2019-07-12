MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Mark Birbeck gathered in protest of the proposed location of a drug rehab facility.

The biggest story yesterday was hundreds of residents gathered in Parkhurst to protest the location of proposed drug rehab facility.

Local MPs, Barry O'Rourke and Brittany Lauga, released a letter to the board of Central Queensland Health to voice their "disgust” at the the consultation around the proposed drug rehabilitation centre was handled.

Livingstone Shire Council passes its budget after four hours of drama and heated discussion.

Discussion was heated and opinions differed as Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig sought to have his budget passed. Darryn Nufer

Confidence and construction activity is on the rise in CQ's local home building industry following a grim start to the year.

Tilers Jon Payne and Mark Maker with CJ Homes' sales manager, Steven O'Hanlon Jann Houley

A woman was punished for her fifth drink driving offence which had a "ridiculously high” blood alcohol content (BAC) reading five times the legal limit.

