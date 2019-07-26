MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, July 25.
The biggest story yesterday was the moment a CQ mother's life quickly turned into a nightmare when her newborn son was overdosed on administered insulin, over five times more than the highest ever seen at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.
More details have surfaced surrounding Rockhampton Regional Council's 'mystery incentives' proposal which was reported early this week.
A Rockhampton woman has shared her story after pleading with committee members at the Rockhampton public hearing of the Queensland Parliamentary inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying to change the law.
The dream of building the Browne Park Stadium took another step towards reality after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk dropped a tantalising detail during yesterday's Rockhampton visit.
A Rockhampton criminal has made a list of Australia's dumbest criminals after his "almost comical” offending.
