MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Yesterday Queensland police released dramatic video footage taken on the Fitzroy 'Old' Bridge Wednesday afternoon when they attempted to intercept a man driving a black ute.
Keppel MP Brittany Lauga hit back at media reports claiming of a breach of property developer laws during a trip to China earlier this year.
Rocky Councillors on Tuesday discussed what project to put forward for round five of the Queensland Government's Building Our Regions Program.
The heart-breaking story of Lattrell Dodd who died after months of physical abuse under the care of his parents.
Morning Bulletin reporter Kerri-Anne Mesner investigates how Lattrell was left in this couple's care when he had already been placed in the care of a relative immediately after birth.
Today's front page story that broke yesterday. The State Government's plans to conduct a hydrogen production study at the Stanwell Power Station and if successful, it could become the biggest operation of its kind in Australia.
