MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

ARREST ATTEMPT: Queensland Police officers unsuccessfully attempted to arrest a man driving a black ute on Fitzroy Bridge before he crashed into other vehicles and fled the scene.

Yesterday Queensland police released dramatic video footage taken on the Fitzroy 'Old' Bridge Wednesday afternoon when they attempted to intercept a man driving a black ute.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga hit back at media reports claiming of a breach of property developer laws during a trip to China earlier this year.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga at a press conference to announce solar panels will be placed on local state school roofs. Chris Ison ROK130318csolar1

Rocky Councillors on Tuesday discussed what project to put forward for round five of the Queensland Government's Building Our Regions Program.

Cr's Tony Williams and Neil Fisher review plans for a solar farm at the Fitzroy River Water plant. Chris Ison ROK240717csolar2

The heart-breaking story of Lattrell Dodd who died after months of physical abuse under the care of his parents.

Morning Bulletin reporter Kerri-Anne Mesner investigates how Lattrell was left in this couple's care when he had already been placed in the care of a relative immediately after birth.

Tanya Dodd with some of Lattrell Dodd's toys. Allan Reinikka ROK090519adodd4

Today's front page story that broke yesterday. The State Government's plans to conduct a hydrogen production study at the Stanwell Power Station and if successful, it could become the biggest operation of its kind in Australia.

Stanwell Power Station Jann Houley

