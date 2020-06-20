Menu
MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

Kaitlyn Smith
20th Jun 2020 7:00 AM
HAPPY SATURDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 19.

1. ‘Stiff’ body found in Rockhampton motel

Emergency services yesterday to a report of a ‘stiff’ body discovered in a Rockhampton motel room, investigations remain ongoing.

INVESTIGATING: A 'stiff' body was discovered at Home Motel in Rockhampton this morning.
2. Injured skipper stranded in croc-infested waters

The skipper of a yacht who yesterday issued a mayday alert in croc-infested waters in Corio Bay was transported to hospital last night.

A yacht was today rescued from croc-infested waters in CQ's Corio Bay.
3. ASHLEY MADISON AFFAIR DATA: You’ve been naughty Rocky!

Rockhampton makes top 10 list of most cyber-affair site members with the wandering eye.

Rocky’s married couples are keeping busy during lockdown.
4. Teen skater flown Brisbane after serious fall

A 19-year-old man who fell from his skateboard in Cooee Bay after midnight Friday morning has been flown to Rockhampton in a serious condition.

Skateboarding in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Picture: Nicole Vooijs
5. Man moved from ICU after fatal Midgee crash

A 56-year-old male involved in the crash that killed 21-year-old Emily Barnett three weeks ago no longer remains in a critical condition.

