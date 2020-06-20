MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed
HAPPY SATURDAY Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 19.
---
1. ‘Stiff’ body found in Rockhampton motel
Emergency services yesterday to a report of a ‘stiff’ body discovered in a Rockhampton motel room, investigations remain ongoing.
---
2. Injured skipper stranded in croc-infested waters
The skipper of a yacht who yesterday issued a mayday alert in croc-infested waters in Corio Bay was transported to hospital last night.
---
3. ASHLEY MADISON AFFAIR DATA: You’ve been naughty Rocky!
Rockhampton makes top 10 list of most cyber-affair site members with the wandering eye.
---
4. Teen skater flown Brisbane after serious fall
A 19-year-old man who fell from his skateboard in Cooee Bay after midnight Friday morning has been flown to Rockhampton in a serious condition.
---
5. Man moved from ICU after fatal Midgee crash
A 56-year-old male involved in the crash that killed 21-year-old Emily Barnett three weeks ago no longer remains in a critical condition.