MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

HAPPY SUNDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest local headlines you may have missed yesterday, June 20.

1. Truckie airlifted to Mackay after suffering medical episode behind wheel

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash near Frankfield yesterday morning involving a semi-trailer truck.

Rescue crews attend the scene of a single-vehicle truck crash near Frankfield Saturday morning.

2. Woman’s harsh punishment for stopping alleged thief

TWO weeks ago, Jessica White was preparing to finish her evening shift at Coles in Stockland Rockhampton, not knowing it would be her last.

Jess White’s good deed has cost her a job at Coles.

3. $3.3m invested in proposed NQ coal power station

The benefits of a new HELE coal-fired power station in North Queensland will soon be scrutinised under a new $3.3 million research scheme to determine its feasibility.

Further funding has been awarded to Collinsville Power Station's proposed 1GW HELE project.

4. 11-year-old boy crashes motorbike into barbed wire fence crash

A young boy suffered significant facial injuries following a motorbike accident Saturday morning at a Sandringham property.

A schoolboy injured himself following a motorbike crash at a Central Queensland property.

5. $1.4m injection into Rocky’s pathway infrastructure

The Morrison Government is looking to keep Central Queensland bikeways and shared paths filled with pedestrians as local communities rebound in the aftermath of COVID-19.