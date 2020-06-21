MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed
HAPPY SUNDAY Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest local headlines you may have missed yesterday, June 20.
---
1. Truckie airlifted to Mackay after suffering medical episode behind wheel
Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash near Frankfield yesterday morning involving a semi-trailer truck.
2. Woman’s harsh punishment for stopping alleged thief
TWO weeks ago, Jessica White was preparing to finish her evening shift at Coles in Stockland Rockhampton, not knowing it would be her last.
3. $3.3m invested in proposed NQ coal power station
The benefits of a new HELE coal-fired power station in North Queensland will soon be scrutinised under a new $3.3 million research scheme to determine its feasibility.
4. 11-year-old boy crashes motorbike into barbed wire fence crash
A young boy suffered significant facial injuries following a motorbike accident Saturday morning at a Sandringham property.
5. $1.4m injection into Rocky’s pathway infrastructure
The Morrison Government is looking to keep Central Queensland bikeways and shared paths filled with pedestrians as local communities rebound in the aftermath of COVID-19.