Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Browne Park
Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Browne Park
News

MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

kaitlyn smith
25th Sep 2020 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAPPY FRIDAY Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Thursday, 24 September.

READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make America great again

Harry's view on Browne Park stadium funding announcement.
Harry's view on Browne Park stadium funding announcement.

---

STADIUM SHOWDOWN: State pledges $25M to Browne Park

Less than two weeks after the Federal Government promised to build a stadium at Victoria Park, the State Labor Government returned fire with a sporting proposal of its own.

BIG NEWS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Browne Park Thursday morning.
BIG NEWS: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at Browne Park Thursday morning.

---

FIFO workers flicked, CQ resource job boom expected

An influx of job opportunities across Central Queensland’s resource sector will soon become available as CEOs vow to decrease their use of FIFO workers.

MORE JOBS: Moranbah workers Nick Jorss and Neville Sneddon.
MORE JOBS: Moranbah workers Nick Jorss and Neville Sneddon.

---

Brother tells why Tim Glasby was such a valuable player

Tim Glasby built a career on doing the things that went unnoticed by everyone except him teammates, according to his brother Will.

RETIRED: Tim Glasby of the Newcastle Knights scores a try during an NRL match.
RETIRED: Tim Glasby of the Newcastle Knights scores a try during an NRL match.

---

Psych expert calls out ‘finger pointers’ in wake of violence

A psychology lecturer has weighed in on reports of school-aged children bashing each other at the new Gracemere BMX track.

PROBLEMATIC: Gracemere pump track is proving to be an issue for law enforcement.
PROBLEMATIC: Gracemere pump track is proving to be an issue for law enforcement.

---

Jeff Horn to visit Rocky to help fix bullying problem

The biggest name in Australian boxing Jeff Horn has been recruited to lend his support to an anti-bullying event in Rockhampton next month.

TEAMING UP: One Nation's candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien is teaming up with WBC world boxing champion and anti-bullying campaigner Charlie Hall to help make schools a kinder place children.
TEAMING UP: One Nation's candidate for Rockhampton Torin O'Brien is teaming up with WBC world boxing champion and anti-bullying campaigner Charlie Hall to help make schools a kinder place children.
biggest headlines tmb morning rewind
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ aged care takes extra measures to manage dementia

        Premium Content CQ aged care takes extra measures to manage dementia

        Education 70 per cent of its 1.5 million strong workforce had not received any training to manage the illness.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make America great again

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make America great again

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say

        Special additions to TCC’s glam formal with a difference

        Premium Content Special additions to TCC’s glam formal with a difference

        News ‘We tried to do a Rockhampton-style red carpet event.’

        Drugs, utensils in children’s bedrooms; gun behind bed

        Premium Content Drugs, utensils in children’s bedrooms; gun behind bed

        News A gun was behind the main bed while drug items were scattered throughout the house...