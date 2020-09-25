MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed
HAPPY FRIDAY Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed on Thursday, 24 September.
READ: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make America great again
---
STADIUM SHOWDOWN: State pledges $25M to Browne Park
Less than two weeks after the Federal Government promised to build a stadium at Victoria Park, the State Labor Government returned fire with a sporting proposal of its own.
---
FIFO workers flicked, CQ resource job boom expected
An influx of job opportunities across Central Queensland’s resource sector will soon become available as CEOs vow to decrease their use of FIFO workers.
---
Brother tells why Tim Glasby was such a valuable player
Tim Glasby built a career on doing the things that went unnoticed by everyone except him teammates, according to his brother Will.
---
Psych expert calls out ‘finger pointers’ in wake of violence
A psychology lecturer has weighed in on reports of school-aged children bashing each other at the new Gracemere BMX track.
---
Jeff Horn to visit Rocky to help fix bullying problem
The biggest name in Australian boxing Jeff Horn has been recruited to lend his support to an anti-bullying event in Rockhampton next month.