MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you may have missed.

See Harry’s cartoon and read Letters to the Editor:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/letters-labor-party-forced-to-fall-on-their-sword/4170796/

Harry's View

A man reportedly ignored three flood warning signs because “locals told him it would be okay”

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/update-bogged-overnight-out-in-the-central-highlan/4170571/

BREAKING: Another 4WD driver spent the night in a ditch on the Burnett Highway after a rollover:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/trapped-4wd-driver-spent-night-in-ditch/4170886/

A couple from Moranbah, looking for a “sea change”, snapped up a beauty on the CQ coast:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/cq-couple-snap-up-coastal-home-with-stunning-views/4170717/

SOLD: 3 Grace Court, Yeppoon, sold for $870,260 on December 14, 2020. Picture: Contributed

Did you benefit from the Mobile Blackspots Program rollouts in CQ?

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/gemfields-town-among-latest-rollout-of-mobile-towe/4170615/

And a “man with a mullet”, leads Rockhampton police on a chase Sunday, was arrested this morning:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/update-more-details-arise-following-alleged-pharma/4170624/