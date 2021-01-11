MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you may have missed.
See Harry’s cartoon and read Letters to the Editor:
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/letters-labor-party-forced-to-fall-on-their-sword/4170796/
A man reportedly ignored three flood warning signs because “locals told him it would be okay”
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/update-bogged-overnight-out-in-the-central-highlan/4170571/
BREAKING: Another 4WD driver spent the night in a ditch on the Burnett Highway after a rollover:
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/trapped-4wd-driver-spent-night-in-ditch/4170886/
A couple from Moranbah, looking for a “sea change”, snapped up a beauty on the CQ coast:
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/cq-couple-snap-up-coastal-home-with-stunning-views/4170717/
Did you benefit from the Mobile Blackspots Program rollouts in CQ?
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/gemfields-town-among-latest-rollout-of-mobile-towe/4170615/
And a “man with a mullet”, leads Rockhampton police on a chase Sunday, was arrested this morning:
https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/update-more-details-arise-following-alleged-pharma/4170624/