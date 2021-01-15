Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Harry's view on COVID quarantine camps.
Harry's view on COVID quarantine camps.
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you may have missed.

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
15th Jan 2021 11:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Good morning, Central Queensland.

It’s time to plan what you’re doing this weekend, the last one before you decide who will be the Rockhampton Regional Council’s new Mayor.

See Harry’s cartoon and read the Letters to the Editor here:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/opinion-truth-of-this-prediction-stands-the-test-o/4173208/

Putt has joined Yei at the CQ Capras for the 2021 Intrust Super Cup season and their loyal supporters from PNG are obviously keen to follow their fortunes.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/png-signings-set-capras-social-media-alight/4173082/

Second rower and PNG Kumuls representative Nixon Putt will line up with the CQ Capras this season.
Second rower and PNG Kumuls representative Nixon Putt will line up with the CQ Capras this season.

Alliance Airlines has lodged huge plans to develop a new hangar and tarmac at Rockhampton Airport.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/airline-lodges-plans-for-major-development-at-rock/4173125/

Proposed new hangar/annex (blue/yellow), the new external aircraft manoeuvring apron (grey), at grade carpark (grey) and channel works (green)
Proposed new hangar/annex (blue/yellow), the new external aircraft manoeuvring apron (grey), at grade carpark (grey) and channel works (green)

Rockhampton Regional Council acting mayor Neil Fisher chimed in on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s suggestion on Thursday morning that mining camps could be used for COVID-19 quarantine.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/fisher-unconcerned-about-camp-quarantine-if-done-r/4173195/

Fall armyworm is placing Queensland’s food producers under threat:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/one-virus-to-combat-another-government-approves-tr/4172828/

Mayoral candidate John Rewald said he would accept only 50 per cent of the salary the first year:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rewald-promises-to-cut-mayoral-pay-by-half/4172991/

Election Hub Rockhampton Mayoral by-election 2021
Election Hub Rockhampton Mayoral by-election 2021

To date, The Morning Bulletin has published 40 interviews with mayoral candidates; you can keep up to date at our Election Hub:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/election-hub-learn-about-each-rocky-mayoral-candid/4167387/

And don’t forget, our livestream of the U18 basketball State championships continues until Sunday:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/three-key-rockets-players-to-watch-at-qld-u18-cham/4172222/

tmb morning rewind tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another Nth Rocky crash, paramedics on their way

        Premium Content Another Nth Rocky crash, paramedics on their way

        News There are reportedly two people inside the car which hit a tree before 10am

        • 15th Jan 2021 10:18 AM
        “Stuck together”: Nth Rocky crash blocks peak hour traffic

        Premium Content “Stuck together”: Nth Rocky crash blocks peak hour traffic

        News It’s proving difficult to clear the major intersection where two vehicles...

        WATCH: Cyclones shooting for first win at state champs

        Premium Content WATCH: Cyclones shooting for first win at state champs

        Basketball Catch the action from Basketball Queensland under-18 state championships on this...

        Man suffers chest injuries after Great Keppel Island fall

        Premium Content Man suffers chest injuries after Great Keppel Island fall

        News The Capricorn Rescue Helicopter left Rockhampton at 5:42pm Thursday