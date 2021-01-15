MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you may have missed.

Good morning, Central Queensland.

It’s time to plan what you’re doing this weekend, the last one before you decide who will be the Rockhampton Regional Council’s new Mayor.

See Harry’s cartoon and read the Letters to the Editor here:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/opinion-truth-of-this-prediction-stands-the-test-o/4173208/

Putt has joined Yei at the CQ Capras for the 2021 Intrust Super Cup season and their loyal supporters from PNG are obviously keen to follow their fortunes.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/png-signings-set-capras-social-media-alight/4173082/

Second rower and PNG Kumuls representative Nixon Putt will line up with the CQ Capras this season.

Alliance Airlines has lodged huge plans to develop a new hangar and tarmac at Rockhampton Airport.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/airline-lodges-plans-for-major-development-at-rock/4173125/

Proposed new hangar/annex (blue/yellow), the new external aircraft manoeuvring apron (grey), at grade carpark (grey) and channel works (green)

Rockhampton Regional Council acting mayor Neil Fisher chimed in on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s suggestion on Thursday morning that mining camps could be used for COVID-19 quarantine.

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/fisher-unconcerned-about-camp-quarantine-if-done-r/4173195/

Fall armyworm is placing Queensland’s food producers under threat:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/one-virus-to-combat-another-government-approves-tr/4172828/

Mayoral candidate John Rewald said he would accept only 50 per cent of the salary the first year:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/rewald-promises-to-cut-mayoral-pay-by-half/4172991/

Election Hub Rockhampton Mayoral by-election 2021

To date, The Morning Bulletin has published 40 interviews with mayoral candidates; you can keep up to date at our Election Hub:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/election-hub-learn-about-each-rocky-mayoral-candid/4167387/

And don’t forget, our livestream of the U18 basketball State championships continues until Sunday:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/three-key-rockets-players-to-watch-at-qld-u18-cham/4172222/