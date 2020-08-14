Menu
Glenmore SHS students Hayley Green, Anna Riley and Chloe Sloan soaking up yesterday's theatre event.
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
14th Aug 2020 8:45 AM
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, August 13.

---

The owners of the BP service station at Duaringa have lodged an application to expand their operation and build a multi-unit motel on Theresa Street.

The proposal has been submitted by McKlaren Hill Pty Ltd, the owners of the property.
--

Blackwater’s Angela Taylor has grown her business, Country Allure, to a million-dollar business employing 12 staff in just three years – all from her lounge room.

The Country Allure team celebrating their nomination in the National Retail Awards.
--

Year 10s from Glenmore State High School, Emmaus College, and Rockhampton State High School took part it in The Scene Project at Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre.

Students from Emmaus College take to the stage at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre.
--

Construction is complete on a $2.5m community centre for aged care residents.

The centre is packed with recreational activities, therapy programs, and even a cafe.

Bishop Michael McCarthy, Lesley Schneider, Michelle Landry, and Gerard Houlihan at The Mercy Community Centre.
--

Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition were live-streamed on the Morning Bulletin website last night.

Generic rugby league NRL Steeden ball and football boots. Picture: Isabella Lettini
