MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Glenmore SHS students Hayley Green, Anna Riley and Chloe Sloan soaking up yesterday's theatre event.

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, August 13.

---

The owners of the BP service station at Duaringa have lodged an application to expand their operation and build a multi-unit motel on Theresa Street.

Catch up here.

The proposal has been submitted by McKlaren Hill Pty Ltd, the owners of the property.

--

Blackwater’s Angela Taylor has grown her business, Country Allure, to a million-dollar business employing 12 staff in just three years – all from her lounge room.

Read about Country Allure being nominated for the National Retail Awards here.

The Country Allure team celebrating their nomination in the National Retail Awards.

--

Year 10s from Glenmore State High School, Emmaus College, and Rockhampton State High School took part it in The Scene Project at Rockhampton’s Pilbeam Theatre.

Read about the performance here.

Students from Emmaus College take to the stage at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre.

--

Construction is complete on a $2.5m community centre for aged care residents.

The centre is packed with recreational activities, therapy programs, and even a cafe.

Check it out here.

Bishop Michael McCarthy, Lesley Schneider, Michelle Landry, and Gerard Houlihan at The Mercy Community Centre.

--

Two games from the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League competition were live-streamed on the Morning Bulletin website last night.

See the replays here.