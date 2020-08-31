Menu
Great Keppel Island.
Great Keppel Island.
MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
31st Aug 2020 8:30 AM
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, August 30.

--

The development group that agreed to buy the Great Keppel Island leases from current owner Tower Holdings revealed an extension to the settlement date has been negotiated.

(Catch up HERE)

Great Keppel Island.
Great Keppel Island.

--

The installation of Indigenous-inspired artwork is set to elevate the already stunning sights atop of Nurim Boardwalk at Mt Archer.

(Catch up HERE)

Nurim Circuit boardwalk on Mt Archer.
Nurim Circuit boardwalk on Mt Archer.

--

Clive Palmer’s Waratah Coal has failed in its legal bid to strike out landmark human rights objections to its massive Galilee Coal Project.

(Catch up HERE)

Clive Palmer. Picture: Russell Shakespeare
Clive Palmer. Picture: Russell Shakespeare

--

Gracemere’s Touch Of Paradise Lagoon at Cedric Archer Park will receive a $1 million upgrade for its second stage if Katter’s Australian Party wins the Rockhampton seat.

(Catch up HERE)

Gracemere's Touch Of Paradise Lagoon at Cedric Archer Park.
Gracemere's Touch Of Paradise Lagoon at Cedric Archer Park.

--

Rockhampton Grammar School product and hockey superstar Jamie Dwyer has further cemented his future with the on-field sport.

(Catch up HERE)

Jamie Dwyer (right) at Perth Hockey Stadium. Picture: Daniel Wilkins
Jamie Dwyer (right) at Perth Hockey Stadium. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

