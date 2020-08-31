MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

The development group that agreed to buy the Great Keppel Island leases from current owner Tower Holdings revealed an extension to the settlement date has been negotiated.

Great Keppel Island.

The installation of Indigenous-inspired artwork is set to elevate the already stunning sights atop of Nurim Boardwalk at Mt Archer.

Nurim Circuit boardwalk on Mt Archer.

Clive Palmer’s Waratah Coal has failed in its legal bid to strike out landmark human rights objections to its massive Galilee Coal Project.

Clive Palmer. Picture: Russell Shakespeare

Gracemere’s Touch Of Paradise Lagoon at Cedric Archer Park will receive a $1 million upgrade for its second stage if Katter’s Australian Party wins the Rockhampton seat.

Gracemere's Touch Of Paradise Lagoon at Cedric Archer Park.

Rockhampton Grammar School product and hockey superstar Jamie Dwyer has further cemented his future with the on-field sport.

Jamie Dwyer (right) at Perth Hockey Stadium. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

