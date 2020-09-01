Menu
Capricornia Correctional Centre.
MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
1st Sep 2020 8:00 AM
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, August 31.

--

Six Rockhampton-based corrective services officers were at the Wacol correctional training academy in Brisbane last week and have returned to Rockhampton where they are now in quarantine.

(Catch up HERE)

Capricornia Correctional Centre.
--

The public will be asked to provide input about child safety concerns at a popular tourism drawcard at Yeppoon.

(Catch up HERE)

The Keppel Kraken. Picture: Rachael Conaghan
--

Rockhampton politicians and councillors officially opened the $767,000 pump track at Cedric Archer Park in Gracemere.

(Catch up HERE)

Mayor Margaret Strelow, Rockhampton Regional Council councillors and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke officially opening the Gracemere Pump Track.
--

An award-winning Emerald employee is determined to continue challenging herself after being named a finalist in the Queensland Training Awards.

(Catch up HERE)

Kimberley Wallace from Emerald's Morgan Motors.
--

In hockey, Cooper Johnson reinforced his standing as one of Rockhampton’s leading players with another commanding performance for Wanderers at the weekend.

(Catch up HERE)

The Wanderers' Cooper Johnson.
--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

