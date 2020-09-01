MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Six Rockhampton-based corrective services officers were at the Wacol correctional training academy in Brisbane last week and have returned to Rockhampton where they are now in quarantine.

Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The public will be asked to provide input about child safety concerns at a popular tourism drawcard at Yeppoon.

The Keppel Kraken. Picture: Rachael Conaghan

Rockhampton politicians and councillors officially opened the $767,000 pump track at Cedric Archer Park in Gracemere.

Mayor Margaret Strelow, Rockhampton Regional Council councillors and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke officially opening the Gracemere Pump Track.

An award-winning Emerald employee is determined to continue challenging herself after being named a finalist in the Queensland Training Awards.

Kimberley Wallace from Emerald's Morgan Motors.

In hockey, Cooper Johnson reinforced his standing as one of Rockhampton’s leading players with another commanding performance for Wanderers at the weekend.

The Wanderers' Cooper Johnson.

