MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, September 1.
--
The cattle industry will farewell a Central Queensland icon on Friday with the funeral service of Charles “Charlie” Lund to be held in Rockhampton.
(Catch up HERE)
--
Taxpayer money will be used to pay for a $3.3 million feasibility study examining the viability of building Australia’s first 1 GW HELE coal-fired power station in Collinsville.
(Catch up HERE)
--
Close to 30 Central Queensland apprentices highlighted the skills they have developed so far in a presentation at Emerald’s CQUniversity.
(Catch up HERE)
--
Two Capricornia corrective services officers are quarantining in a Rockhampton hotel, while four others have been allowed to home isolate.
(Catch up HERE)
--
NRL premiership winner Tony Martin has been helping The Cathedral College players prepare mentally and physically for their Aaron Payne Cup semi-final.
(Catch up HERE)
--
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.