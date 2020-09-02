MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, September 1.

--

The cattle industry will farewell a Central Queensland icon on Friday with the funeral service of Charles “Charlie” Lund to be held in Rockhampton.

Charles and Grace Lund.

--

Taxpayer money will be used to pay for a $3.3 million feasibility study examining the viability of building Australia’s first 1 GW HELE coal-fired power station in Collinsville.

The LNP's Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and candidates for Rockhampton - Tony Hopkins and Keppel - Adrian de Groot.

--

Close to 30 Central Queensland apprentices highlighted the skills they have developed so far in a presentation at Emerald’s CQUniversity.

Glencore apprentices have highlighted the skills they have learned during the Skills Centre Presentations at CQUniversity's Emerald Campus.

--

Two Capricornia corrective services officers are quarantining in a Rockhampton hotel, while four others have been allowed to home isolate.

Capricornia Correctional Centre.

--

NRL premiership winner Tony Martin has been helping The Cathedral College players prepare mentally and physically for their Aaron Payne Cup semi-final.

The Cathedral College defeated Mackay State High School 22-10 in their Aaron Payne Cup encounter at the Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds. Photo: Callum Dick

--

