Clermont graziers Charles and Grace Lund.
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
2nd Sep 2020 8:15 AM
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, September 1.

--

The cattle industry will farewell a Central Queensland icon on Friday with the funeral service of Charles “Charlie” Lund to be held in Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

Charles and Grace Lund.
--

Taxpayer money will be used to pay for a $3.3 million feasibility study examining the viability of building Australia’s first 1 GW HELE coal-fired power station in Collinsville.

(Catch up HERE)

The LNP's Queensland Senator Matt Canavan, Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and candidates for Rockhampton - Tony Hopkins and Keppel - Adrian de Groot.
--

Close to 30 Central Queensland apprentices highlighted the skills they have developed so far in a presentation at Emerald’s CQUniversity.

(Catch up HERE)

Glencore apprentices have highlighted the skills they have learned during the Skills Centre Presentations at CQUniversity's Emerald Campus.
--

Two Capricornia corrective services officers are quarantining in a Rockhampton hotel, while four others have been allowed to home isolate.

(Catch up HERE)

Capricornia Correctional Centre.
--

NRL premiership winner Tony Martin has been helping The Cathedral College players prepare mentally and physically for their Aaron Payne Cup semi-final.

(Catch up HERE)

The Cathedral College defeated Mackay State High School 22-10 in their Aaron Payne Cup encounter at the Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds. Photo: Callum Dick
--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

