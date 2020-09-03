MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, September 2.

--

Hundreds of people sent messages of sympathy acknowledging Sr Andrina Ryan, who served her faith completely and her community wholeheartedly.

(Catch up HERE)

Sr Andrina Ryan was the last Sister of Mercy principal at the Range College from 1985 to 1988.

--

Gym franchise Anytime Fitness is looking to expand with two venues in Rockhampton – all it needs is a franchisee.

(Catch up HERE)

General photograph of Anytime Fitness at Wynnum Shopping Centre, Thursday, March 7, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

--

The first shed in a new Men’s Shed Complex is a sight for sore eyes, but there’s a daunting financial impasse preventing the shed’s eager members from settling in.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Men's Shed members are ecstatic to see their new shed complex take shape at CQUniversity.

--

New life has been breathed into the old Swamp Store at Depot Hill as the doors opened this week to customers for the first time in a few years.

(Catch up HERE)

The store specialises in takeaway coffees and food. Pictured are owners Tom Prinsen and Connie Patterson.

--

Next Friday, Rockhampton Special School’s art will be on public display at the school’s second annual exhibition.

(Catch up HERE)

Mikayla, Archer, Cooper and Aaron from the North Rockhampton Special School show off the artworks which they will exhibit at The Walter Reid Cultural Centre in September.

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.