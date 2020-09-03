Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sr Andrina Ryan..
Sr Andrina Ryan..
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
3rd Sep 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, September 2.

--

Hundreds of people sent messages of sympathy acknowledging Sr Andrina Ryan, who served her faith completely and her community wholeheartedly.

(Catch up HERE)

Sr Andrina Ryan was the last Sister of Mercy principal at the Range College from 1985 to 1988.
Sr Andrina Ryan was the last Sister of Mercy principal at the Range College from 1985 to 1988.

--

Gym franchise Anytime Fitness is looking to expand with two venues in Rockhampton – all it needs is a franchisee.

(Catch up HERE)

General photograph of Anytime Fitness at Wynnum Shopping Centre, Thursday, March 7, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
General photograph of Anytime Fitness at Wynnum Shopping Centre, Thursday, March 7, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

--

The first shed in a new Men’s Shed Complex is a sight for sore eyes, but there’s a daunting financial impasse preventing the shed’s eager members from settling in.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Men's Shed members are ecstatic to see their new shed complex take shape at CQUniversity.
Rockhampton Men's Shed members are ecstatic to see their new shed complex take shape at CQUniversity.

--

New life has been breathed into the old Swamp Store at Depot Hill as the doors opened this week to customers for the first time in a few years.

(Catch up HERE)

The store specialises in takeaway coffees and food. Pictured are owners Tom Prinsen and Connie Patterson.
The store specialises in takeaway coffees and food. Pictured are owners Tom Prinsen and Connie Patterson.

--

Next Friday, Rockhampton Special School’s art will be on public display at the school’s second annual exhibition.

(Catch up HERE)

Mikayla, Archer, Cooper and Aaron from the North Rockhampton Special School show off the artworks which they will exhibit at The Walter Reid Cultural Centre in September.
Mikayla, Archer, Cooper and Aaron from the North Rockhampton Special School show off the artworks which they will exhibit at The Walter Reid Cultural Centre in September.

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

tmb morning rewind tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Glock offered to want-to-be gangster drug dealer

        Premium Content Glock offered to want-to-be gangster drug dealer

        Crime ‘Port Arthur Massacre style-Glock’ offer to want-to-be gangster drug dealer lands man in jail for at least 2.5 years.

        Yeppoon mum busy helping COVID-19 contact tracing effort

        Premium Content Yeppoon mum busy helping COVID-19 contact tracing effort

        News While it has been months since coronavirus was active in CQ, one Yeppoon mum has...

        Bushfires leave CQ wildlife rescue on the brink of closure

        Premium Content Bushfires leave CQ wildlife rescue on the brink of closure

        Pets & Animals The service has made an impassioned plea for assistance as its financial woes...

        Tool heaven: Tradies froth over newly opened shop in Rocky

        Premium Content Tool heaven: Tradies froth over newly opened shop in Rocky

        Business The store opening was delayed slightly by COVID-19 but officially opened last...