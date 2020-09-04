MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, September 3.

--

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham will seek advice before he decides whether or not to publicly release an interim report on the Queensland Coal Mining Board of Inquiry.

(Catch up HERE)

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham. Picture: Liam Kidston

--

The Queensland Government has responded to CQUniversity’s call to commit to funding its proposed $49.8 million Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence project in advance of the upcoming State Election.

(Catch up HERE)

Fourth year apprentices Tim Borg and Shawn Ingram meet with CQUni Vice-Chancellor Nick Klomp and Mayor Margaret Strelow on the Canning St campus.

--

A Central Queensland mining company is looking to develop a large scale biomass cropping enterprise in the region as part of its plan to expand into renewables.

(Catch up HERE)

Ensham Mine

--

A development-ready block of land in Rockhampton’s CBD has been put on the market for $1.05 million.

(Catch up HERE)

35 Alma St, is for sale for $1.05 million.

--

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue touched down at Hall State School for an education program called Streets Ahead, which teaches primary school students about pedestrian and bicycle safety.

(Catch up HERE)

Schools captains Lacee Cox and Jayce Vidler.

--

Mercedes-Benz Australia and Quik Corp Fire Engineering will give a firefighting vehicle to the Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

Mercedes-Benz will donate a firefighting vehicle to the RFBAQ.

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.