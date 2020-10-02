Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rockhampton election debate candidates L-R: Tony Hopkins, Christian Shepherd, Laura Barnard and Torin O'Brien.
Rockhampton election debate candidates L-R: Tony Hopkins, Christian Shepherd, Laura Barnard and Torin O'Brien.
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
2nd Oct 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, October 1.

--

Rockhampton election candidates participated in a debate hosted by The Morning Bulletin last night, though incumbent Barry O'Rourke did not take part.

See the full debate replay here.

Rockhampton election debate candidates.
Rockhampton election debate candidates.

--

The State Government promised to review the regulatory process for future resource projects to ensure a "streamlined" approach.

Caval Ridge Mine opening. Picture: Daily Mercury/Lee Constable
Caval Ridge Mine opening. Picture: Daily Mercury/Lee Constable

--

Queensland Council of Unions general secretary Michael Clifford spoke with Rockhampton workers on Wednesday night and with The Morning Bulletin yesterday.

Here's what he had to say.

Attendees of the Queensland Council of Unions state election campaign launch at Coco Brew on Wednesday evening.
Attendees of the Queensland Council of Unions state election campaign launch at Coco Brew on Wednesday evening.

--

Central Queensland farmers and businesses can now bid for 4,545 megalitres of water in an area from Longreach south and west to the state borders.

 

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar
Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

--

And the Cotton On mega store is relocating to the second half of the former Harris Scarfe store in Stockland Rockhampton.

More information here.

 

Last day of trade at Harris Scarfe Rockhampton.
Last day of trade at Harris Scarfe Rockhampton.

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

tmb morning rewind tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Water quality regulations abandoned

        Premium Content LETTERS: Water quality regulations abandoned

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Third application for next stages of housing estate at coast

        Premium Content Third application for next stages of housing estate at coast

        Property This application includes the earthworks for stages 6A and 7 and is valued at...

        Fifth time in court for drug offences

        Premium Content Fifth time in court for drug offences

        News A MAN busted with a mobile suspected to have been used in a drug crime had been...

        REPLAY: Rockhampton poll candidates vie for your vote

        REPLAY: Rockhampton poll candidates vie for your vote

        Politics REPLAY: Watch the Rockhampton election debate