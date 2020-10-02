MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, October 1.

Rockhampton election candidates participated in a debate hosted by The Morning Bulletin last night, though incumbent Barry O'Rourke did not take part.

Rockhampton election debate candidates.

The State Government promised to review the regulatory process for future resource projects to ensure a "streamlined" approach.

Caval Ridge Mine opening. Picture: Daily Mercury/Lee Constable

Queensland Council of Unions general secretary Michael Clifford spoke with Rockhampton workers on Wednesday night and with The Morning Bulletin yesterday.

Attendees of the Queensland Council of Unions state election campaign launch at Coco Brew on Wednesday evening.

Central Queensland farmers and businesses can now bid for 4,545 megalitres of water in an area from Longreach south and west to the state borders.

Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

And the Cotton On mega store is relocating to the second half of the former Harris Scarfe store in Stockland Rockhampton.

Last day of trade at Harris Scarfe Rockhampton.

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.