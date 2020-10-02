MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, October 1.
--
Rockhampton election candidates participated in a debate hosted by The Morning Bulletin last night, though incumbent Barry O'Rourke did not take part.
See the full debate replay here.
--
The State Government promised to review the regulatory process for future resource projects to ensure a "streamlined" approach.
--
Queensland Council of Unions general secretary Michael Clifford spoke with Rockhampton workers on Wednesday night and with The Morning Bulletin yesterday.
Here's what he had to say.
--
Central Queensland farmers and businesses can now bid for 4,545 megalitres of water in an area from Longreach south and west to the state borders.
--
And the Cotton On mega store is relocating to the second half of the former Harris Scarfe store in Stockland Rockhampton.
More information here.
--
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.