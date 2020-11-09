MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Brianne Doyle, a mother of four, died in hospital two weeks after a crash on Tanby Rd.

--

Brianne Doyle had just dropped her kids off to school and was heading to work when she became involved in a serious accident on October 22. She died about a week later.

Brianne Doyle, a mother of four, has died in hospital two weeks after she was involved in a serious crash on Tanby Rd.

--

The German beers are on ice and the grills are heating up with the highly anticipated The Bavarian at Stockland opening today.

The Bavarian Rockhampton General Manager, Georgia Capon

--

The stories of Central Queensland’s Widi people will receive nationwide television coverage on SBS this week thanks to the work of a Rockhampton documentary maker.

Rockhampton's Luke Geldard will receive national prominence when his documentary Always Was: Widi Homeland airs on SBS.

--

Twelve winning schools were presented awards as part of Rockhampton Regional Council’s “Sustainability in Action” Schools Calendar Competition.

Mt Morgan Central State School students.

--

Nathan McCosker was delighted to learn that 165 riders would take part in the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club’s Rocky Raiser at the weekend.

MOTOCROSS RADMX Rocky Raiser 2020: Nathan McCosker

--

