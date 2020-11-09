MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 8.
--
Brianne Doyle had just dropped her kids off to school and was heading to work when she became involved in a serious accident on October 22. She died about a week later.
(Catch up HERE)
--
The German beers are on ice and the grills are heating up with the highly anticipated The Bavarian at Stockland opening today.
(Catch up HERE)
--
The stories of Central Queensland’s Widi people will receive nationwide television coverage on SBS this week thanks to the work of a Rockhampton documentary maker.
(Catch up HERE)
--
Twelve winning schools were presented awards as part of Rockhampton Regional Council’s “Sustainability in Action” Schools Calendar Competition.
(Catch up HERE)
--
Nathan McCosker was delighted to learn that 165 riders would take part in the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club’s Rocky Raiser at the weekend.
(Catch up HERE)
--
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.