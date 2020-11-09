Menu
Brianne Doyle, a mother of four, died in hospital two weeks after a crash on Tanby Rd.
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
9th Nov 2020 8:00 AM
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 8.

Brianne Doyle had just dropped her kids off to school and was heading to work when she became involved in a serious accident on October 22. She died about a week later.

Brianne Doyle, a mother of four, has died in hospital two weeks after she was involved in a serious crash on Tanby Rd.
The German beers are on ice and the grills are heating up with the highly anticipated The Bavarian at Stockland opening today.

The Bavarian Rockhampton General Manager, Georgia Capon
The stories of Central Queensland’s Widi people will receive nationwide television coverage on SBS this week thanks to the work of a Rockhampton documentary maker.

Rockhampton's Luke Geldard will receive national prominence when his documentary Always Was: Widi Homeland airs on SBS.
Twelve winning schools were presented awards as part of Rockhampton Regional Council’s “Sustainability in Action” Schools Calendar Competition.

Mt Morgan Central State School students.
Nathan McCosker was delighted to learn that 165 riders would take part in the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club’s Rocky Raiser at the weekend.

MOTOCROSS RADMX Rocky Raiser 2020: Nathan McCosker
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

