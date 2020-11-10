MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, November 9.
Margaret Strelow resigned as Rockhampton mayor last night, with Chris Hooper to take her place, should he accept the job. Politicians reacted to the news.
Central Queensland has joined in Australia-wide events to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples for NAIDOC Week.
A four-month-old baby was hospitalised after sustaining injuries in an alleged disturbance at a service station.
The Rockhampton Touch Association was notified that a player at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival at the weekend had chickenpox.
A mining business that had been operating on Rockhampton’s outskirts without proper council approval has been given the green light to continue.