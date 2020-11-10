Menu
Margaret Strelow resigned last night.
MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
10th Nov 2020 8:50 AM
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, November 9.

--

Margaret Strelow resigned as Rockhampton mayor last night, with Chris Hooper to take her place, should he accept the job. Politicians reacted to the news.

Margaret Strelow.
--

Central Queensland has joined in Australia-wide events to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples for NAIDOC Week.

NAIDOC WEEK: Annual festivities in honour of NAIDOC Week 2020 kicked off on Sunday with a flag-raising ceremony at Rockhampton City Hall.
--

A four-month-old baby was hospitalised after sustaining injuries in an alleged disturbance at a service station.

QPS officer. Photo: File.
--

The Rockhampton Touch Association was notified that a player at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival at the weekend had chickenpox.

Chickenpox. Photo: File.
--

A mining business that had been operating on Rockhampton’s outskirts without proper council approval has been given the green light to continue.

Mining truck. Photo: File.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

