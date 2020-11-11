MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

The governing body involved with the investigation of former Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow’s misconduct spoke about its findings. Councillors shared their thoughts on Mrs Strelow’s resignation. The State Government intends to retroactively apply the law to prevent Chris Hooper from becoming mayor by default. Mr Hooper intends to ‘rock on’.

Chris Hooper was thrust into the spotlight following Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow's resignation.

CQUniversity said it had recorded a significant increase in Indigenous student enrolments, with 17 per cent more First Nations students studying at the university compared to the same time last year.

Central Queensland University deputy vice-president of Indigenous engagement Professor Adrian Miller

A tip-off led Rockhampton police to an alleged trove of drugs, weapons, and money hidden under the stairs of a 20-year-old Frenchville man’s home last week. Watch the video.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

Former Rockhampton jockey Scott Sheargold has found himself in strife for sending an inappropriate text message to a licensed participant.

Former Rockhampton jockey Scott Sheargold was fined $2000 with $1000 of that suspended for two years. Picture: Evan Morgan

Five CQ Centurions players scored representative honours after strong performances at the North Queensland Zone Championships.

The CQ Centurions players who earned North Queensland selection (from left) Joe McGahan, Steven Porta, Sam Lowry, Logan Whitfield and Harry Rideout.

