MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

The governing body involved with the investigation of former Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow’s misconduct spoke about its findings. Councillors shared their thoughts on Mrs Strelow’s resignation. The State Government intends to retroactively apply the law to prevent Chris Hooper from becoming mayor by default. Mr Hooper intends to ‘rock on’.
CQUniversity said it had recorded a significant increase in Indigenous student enrolments, with 17 per cent more First Nations students studying at the university compared to the same time last year.
A tip-off led Rockhampton police to an alleged trove of drugs, weapons, and money hidden under the stairs of a 20-year-old Frenchville man’s home last week. Watch the video.
Former Rockhampton jockey Scott Sheargold has found himself in strife for sending an inappropriate text message to a licensed participant.
Five CQ Centurions players scored representative honours after strong performances at the North Queensland Zone Championships.
