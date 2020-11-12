MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, November 11.

--

Barry O’Rourke will officially return as the Member for Rockhampton after the Electoral Commission of Queensland declared the seat.

And the seat of Gregory was declared for the LNP’s Lachlan Millar.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke were both re-elected.

--

Yeppoon is set to get a new veterinary clinic after the council approved development plans.

The site (two lots) at Park Street, Yeppoon, where a new vet clinic will be built.

--

Three rifles were stolen from a Gracemere home as police do their best to rein in a gun theft ‘trend’.

Two incidents of counterfeit notes were also reported.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

--

Central Queenslanders will get to see the popular production, RedFoot Cabaret, live on stage at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month.

RedFoot Cabaret 2020

--

For Remembrance Day, a Central Queensland woman remembered her father, who fought in World War II.

And a ceremony in Emerald brought guests to tears.

Kevin McIntosh proud to be at Emerald's 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony.

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.