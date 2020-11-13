MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, November 12.

--

Chris Hooper has declared he will fight the legislation changes that would prevent him from automatically becoming Rockhampton’s new mayor.

Chris Hooper may become mayor.

--

Brittany Lauga was sworn in as the Member for Keppel and the State Government’s Assistant Minister for Education.

Brittany Lauga (with daughter Odette) at the Mt Archer School polling booth Saturday morning

--

Eager to progress the transfer of leases and commence its Great Keppel Island project, Altum Property Group is looking at an alternative funding strategy.

Great Keppel Island.

--

Single mum of four Brianne Doyle is being remembered as a vivacious and social person with a caring heart.

Brianne Doyle.

Forty-eight complaints were lodged against CQ eateries in one year, according to a Queensland Health report.

--

