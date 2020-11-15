Menu
Cap Cricket begins
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
15th Nov 2020 8:46 AM
Good Morning, Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, which fills you in on what you missed while staying cool during yesterday’s summery conditions.

In 36-degree heat, Gracemere played against The Glen, and Rockhampton Brothers went up against Capricorn Coast Parkana:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/photos-capricorn-challenge-cricket-comp-heats-up/4139769/

BRANGUS weaners packed a punch at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, where fierce restocking demand pushed the price to 572c/kg:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/price-per-kilo-record-broken-at-cqlx/4139795/

Savage Barker and Backhouse - GDL's Josh Heck.
Ambulance services were called to two crashes, one at the beach and one in the city:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/crash-sends-two-to-hospital/4139674/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/update-one-hospitalised-in-two-vehicle-crash/4139686/

They also rushed to an “alleged wounding” in the CBD about 10.30 Saturday night:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/man-injured-in-cbd-laneway/4139997/

ambulance services
Enjoy your Sunday and don’t forget the sunscreen!

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

