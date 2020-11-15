MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Good Morning, Central Queensland!

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, which fills you in on what you missed while staying cool during yesterday’s summery conditions.

In 36-degree heat, Gracemere played against The Glen, and Rockhampton Brothers went up against Capricorn Coast Parkana:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/photos-capricorn-challenge-cricket-comp-heats-up/4139769/

BRANGUS weaners packed a punch at the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime and Store Sale on Wednesday, where fierce restocking demand pushed the price to 572c/kg:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/price-per-kilo-record-broken-at-cqlx/4139795/

Savage Barker and Backhouse - GDL's Josh Heck.

Ambulance services were called to two crashes, one at the beach and one in the city:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/crash-sends-two-to-hospital/4139674/

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/update-one-hospitalised-in-two-vehicle-crash/4139686/

They also rushed to an “alleged wounding” in the CBD about 10.30 Saturday night:

https://www.themorningbulletin.com.au/news/man-injured-in-cbd-laneway/4139997/

Enjoy your Sunday and don’t forget the sunscreen!