Ann Arlott.
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
23rd Nov 2020 8:30 AM
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, November 22.

--

Hawkins Street resident Ann Arlott spoke exclusively to The Morning Bulletin, fed up with years of unrelenting “hooliganism” at Georgeson Oval and Meter St.

Local resident Ann Arlott is pleading with Rockhampton police and council to further improve the area.
--

Livingstone Shire Council is showing its support for raising awareness around violence against women with two special relay walks next week.

Councillor Tanya Lynch and Councillor Pat Eastwood at the Red Bench in Yeppoon on Farnborough Rd.
--

Health professionals are encouraging Central Queensland women to ensure their cervical screening tests are carried out regularly after a drop in local participation numbers.

Young daughter kissing senior mother on the cheek. Photo: File.
--

Rockhampton’s Cyclones and Rockets have booked their places in the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup grand finals next week.

Rockhampton Cyclones' Jessica Lorraway.
--

Clermont’s Aaron Kleier has made history, becoming the first bull rider to win three consecutive PBR Australia championships.

Aaron Kleier. Photo: Alix Sweeney
--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

