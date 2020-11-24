Menu
Chris
Chris "Pineapple" Hooper. Picture: Steve Vit
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
24th Nov 2020 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, November 23.

--

Chris Hooper pointed the finger at Rockhampton Regional Council for “delaying” his appointment to mayor.

(Catch up HERE)

Chris Hooper outside his East Street Shop. Picture: Steve Vit
Chris Hooper outside his East Street Shop. Picture: Steve Vit

--

Residential vacancy rates in the Rockhampton region are at extreme lows, leading some property experts to warn a severe rental housing shortage could leave Queenslanders out on the streets.

(Catch up HERE)

Property analyst Terry Ryder.
Property analyst Terry Ryder.

--

The “emotional roller coaster” the Kent family has ridden for more than nine months has finally come to a halt.

(Catch up HERE)

The Kent family – Stu, Ella, Eli and Jackie – celebrate after Eli got the all-clear from cancer.
The Kent family – Stu, Ella, Eli and Jackie – celebrate after Eli got the all-clear from cancer.

--

The Morning Bulletin took a look back at some of the most captivating escapes from the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

(Catch up HERE)

A number of prisoners have escaped Capricornia Correctional Centre over the years.
A number of prisoners have escaped Capricornia Correctional Centre over the years.

--

Students stepped out in style for the Rockhampton State High School formal last week, in a fitting farewell to their schooling years.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton State High School Formal 2020: Chloe and Anthony
Rockhampton State High School Formal 2020: Chloe and Anthony

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

