MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

--

Chris Hooper pointed the finger at Rockhampton Regional Council for “delaying” his appointment to mayor.

(Catch up HERE)

Chris Hooper outside his East Street Shop. Picture: Steve Vit

--

Residential vacancy rates in the Rockhampton region are at extreme lows, leading some property experts to warn a severe rental housing shortage could leave Queenslanders out on the streets.

(Catch up HERE)

Property analyst Terry Ryder.

--

The “emotional roller coaster” the Kent family has ridden for more than nine months has finally come to a halt.

(Catch up HERE)

The Kent family – Stu, Ella, Eli and Jackie – celebrate after Eli got the all-clear from cancer.

--

The Morning Bulletin took a look back at some of the most captivating escapes from the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

(Catch up HERE)

A number of prisoners have escaped Capricornia Correctional Centre over the years.

--

Students stepped out in style for the Rockhampton State High School formal last week, in a fitting farewell to their schooling years.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton State High School Formal 2020: Chloe and Anthony

--

