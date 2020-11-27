MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, November 26.

A number of fire crews remained over night to keep an eye on the Nerimbera bushfire, during which a Good Samaritan leapt into action to help residents evacuate.

Kirsty Gardener and Addison Green.

Default Rockhampton mayor Chris Hooper has called for the “dismissal of the Rockhampton Regional Council”, claiming councillors were in serious breach of the Local Government Act.

Chris Hooper.

The man accused of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing the death of Nathanael Patson on Yeppoon Road in March was named in court.

Nathanael Patson with his fiancee Sarah Morgan.

The Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility has come through with the goods for Central Queensland, delivering a $76 million loan to CQUniversity.

Assistant Minister for Northern Australia Michelle Landry and Vice-Chancellor and President of CQUniversity Nick Klomp.

Clermont’s Anthony Lee has been acknowledged globally for going above and beyond to help local primary producers.

The team at Nutrien Ag Solutions in Clermont.

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.