Kirsty Gardener and 17-year-old Addison Green preparing to evacuate.
News

MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

Timothy Cox
27th Nov 2020 8:30 AM
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, November 26.

--

A number of fire crews remained over night to keep an eye on the Nerimbera bushfire, during which a Good Samaritan leapt into action to help residents evacuate.

Kirsty Gardener and Addison Green.
--

Default Rockhampton mayor Chris Hooper has called for the “dismissal of the Rockhampton Regional Council”, claiming councillors were in serious breach of the Local Government Act.

Chris Hooper.
--

The man accused of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing the death of Nathanael Patson on Yeppoon Road in March was named in court.

Nathanael Patson with his fiancee Sarah Morgan.
--

The Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility has come through with the goods for Central Queensland, delivering a $76 million loan to CQUniversity.

Assistant Minister for Northern Australia Michelle Landry and Vice-Chancellor and President of CQUniversity Nick Klomp.
--

Clermont’s Anthony Lee has been acknowledged globally for going above and beyond to help local primary producers.

The team at Nutrien Ag Solutions in Clermont.
--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

