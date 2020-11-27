MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed
GOOD morning, Central Queensland.
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, November 26.
--
A number of fire crews remained over night to keep an eye on the Nerimbera bushfire, during which a Good Samaritan leapt into action to help residents evacuate.
--
Default Rockhampton mayor Chris Hooper has called for the “dismissal of the Rockhampton Regional Council”, claiming councillors were in serious breach of the Local Government Act.
--
The man accused of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing the death of Nathanael Patson on Yeppoon Road in March was named in court.
--
The Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility has come through with the goods for Central Queensland, delivering a $76 million loan to CQUniversity.
--
Clermont’s Anthony Lee has been acknowledged globally for going above and beyond to help local primary producers.
--
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.