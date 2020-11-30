MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

GOOD morning, Central Queensland.

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday, November 29.

--

Lenique Lawson expected to become emotional during the ceremony on Friday which would admit her as a lawyer to the Supreme Court.

Lenique Lawson will be admitted as a lawyer to Rockhampton's Supreme Court on Friday

--

It’s pats on the back all round as Rockhampton celebrates hosting a successful Developing Northern Australia Conference.

Assistant Minister for Northern Australia Michelle Landry gives her keynote speech to the Developing Northern Australia Conference.

--

Wanting to be free of reminders of the at-times ugly State Election campaign, Brittany Lauga has called for the One Nation Party to take down its inflammatory signage.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

--

An alarming decline in swimming lesson enrolments has prompted two Central Queensland swim schools to launch free infant classes.

Splash Time is a free program for infants up to four-months designed to introduce them to the pool environment

--

There was no joy for Rockhampton’s Rockets and Cyclones in their respective ConocoPhillips CQ Cup grand finals on Saturday night.

Rockhampton's Hayden Richardson

--

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.